Split Vote On City Tax Levy

On a split vote, the Greenville City Council voted Tuesday night to adopt a tax levy at the same amount as this past year.

Voting in favor of no increase were Mayor Alan Gaffner, Lisa Stephens and Kyle Littlefield. Mike Heath and Bill Carpenter voted no.

The total levy remains at $843,000 for property taxes to be paid next year.

This is the sixth time in the last nine years that the council has not raised the levy. Last year, a five percent increase was approved.

The five percent represents an additional $40,000.

Council Member Lisa Stephens said she believes the city staff has done a good job of staying within budget and she thinks the zero increase would be a good foot forward to show the public, in hopes that voters remember it when they vote on the sales tax increase that will apply to roads and sidewalks.

In the new levy structure, the general fund was increased by $23,395, liability insurance was lowered by $25,000, and the police pension fund levy went up by $3,873. The library is facing added salary costs due to the new minimum wage law, and the special library taxes line item was increased by $1,765. Other levy line items had small adjustments.

The city will have a referendum on the March primary ballot, seeking an increase in the sales tax that is used for street and sidewalk improvements.