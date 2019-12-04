State Candidates File For 2020 Race

The primary election candidate lineups, for U.S. senator from Illinois and Illinois representatives in congress, have been finalized, since Monday was the last day to file petitions.

Senator Richard Durbin, a Democrat, is seeking re-election and is the only one from his party to file.

Four Republicans want his job. They are Peggy Hubbard from Belleville, Mark Curran of Libertyville, Tom Tarter of Springfield, and Casey Chlebek from Glenview.

John Shimkus, a Republican, is not running for re-election, but 10 persons are seeking his congressional representative seat in District 15.

Six Republicans have filed including Darren Duncan from Rossville, Kerry Wolff from Altamont, Kimberly Wade from Grafton, Mary Miller from Oakland, Chuck Ellington from Camargo, and Kent Gray from Leland Grove.

Four Democrats are 15th District candidates. They are John Hursey, Jr., from Collinsville, Erika Weaver from Mattoon, Kevin Gaither from Charleston, and Craig Morton from Salem.

Republican Representative Rodney Davis from Taylorville is seeking re-election in District 13.

Two Democrats have filed as candidates for the position. They are Stefanie Smith from Urbana and Betsy Dierksen Londrigan from Springfield.

The primary election is March 17.