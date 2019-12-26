Unit One Superintendent Resigns

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board will be hiring a new superintendent for the 2020-21 school year.

At the recent board meeting, Stephen Phillips announced his resignation as Unit 1 superintendent, effective June 30, 2020.

He has accepted the superintendent’s position at the Rome Grade School District in Dix, Illinois in Jefferson County. Phillips is from that areas.

He has been Mulberry Grove superintendent since July 1 of 2018.

The Unit 1 board voted at last week’s meeting to accept Phillips’ resignation. Superintendent candidates are being sought.

In September, the Dix School Board learned its current superintendent, Erik Estil, will be leaving the end of this school year to move to Alabama.