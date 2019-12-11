Unit Two Board Discusses Boundaries

The Bond County Unit 2 School District is in the process of looking at establishing boundaries for schools in Greenville, Pocahontas and Sorento.

A special meeting Monday night provided board members the first opportunity to discuss the issue publicly.

Before that occurred, over 15 residents of the district expressed their opinions to the board. Many were upset with the prospect of being told where they must send their children to school, especially since they built homes believing they could still send their children where they want.

Boundaries are being looked at due to district class size at some centers and declining enrollment.

Superintendent Wes Olson told the large crowd in attendance the board was just now discussing the topic and he spoke about the online survey results at this time. He said there were 37 responses to the survey. 15 were in favor of redrawing boundaries. 20 were against it.

Click below to hear his comments:

The options, being looked at, are designed to increase the enrollment at Sorento School, which is current 108 for kindergarten through 8th grade.

Board Member Brian Zeeb said he believes the board needs more data and he suggested another option to discuss which would be to close Sorento School. He also said the board needed a cost analysis for each possible scenario.

Click below for more:

The board is planning to make a decision in early 2020. The online survey is open on the Unit 2 website until the end of this month.