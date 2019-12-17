Unit Two Board Personnel Action

After an executive session to discuss personnel, the Bond County Unit 2 school board took action on several staff matters.

Jennifer Campbell was hired as the Kindergarten Readiness Program secretary for seven and one-half hours per day with 99 days remaining to fill the 190-day position. She began Tuesday.

Laura Kapp was approved as a KRP teacher starting January 3.

The board increased the long-term substitute teacher pay for Jordan File, Spanish teacher substitute at the high school, to $190 per day, retroactive to September 10.

Becky Suess was hired as a long-term speech language pathologist.

The resignation of Scott Spencer, as director of the high school fall play, was accepted.

The board corrected a clerical error and adjusted the hours for Pocahontas School Food Service Manager Rebecca Zumwalt to seven hours per day.

Jon Thacker, custodian at Greenville Elementary School, was granted a leave of absence until further notice.

Three volunteer coaches were approved. They are Ally Cantrill and Nancy Fritzsche for high school girls’ basketball and Sean Courty for high school boys’ tennis.