Winter Storm Warning: 4-8 Inches of Snow and Ice Possible

UPDATED SUNDAY MORNING WITH LATEST FORECAST

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the WGEL Radio Listening area. The Warning runs from Sunday afternoon to Monday night.

The Storm is expected to start Sunday afternoon as snow with 2-4 inches of daytime accumulation possible. The system will switch to a wintery mix overnight Sunday into Monday morning. More snow is expected Monday during the day and end again as a snow wintery mix Monday overnight and end Tuesday morning.

Small changes in the high temperatures could change the projected snow and ice totals substantially. Highs Sunday will be around 31 and on Monday around 32. Slight changes could mean drastically more or less snow and ice.

Overall 4-8 inches of snow and up to a quarter inch of ice are possible in the WGEL listening area. Tune to 101.7 for the latest on the forecasts and any cancellations.