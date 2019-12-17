Winter Weather Impacts Area

Winter weather continued to impact the WGEL listening area through Monday night.

An estimated 2 – 2.5 inches of snow fell Sunday into Monday. As of Monday afternoon, most listeners were reporting between 6 and 6.5 inches of snow. The snow continued to fall through the night Monday, so final totals may be a bit higher than that.

The weather caused a great number of closings and cancellations, including most area schools.

While temperatures are expected to be cold Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny skies are expected.

As always, stay tuned to WGEL for the latest closings and cancellations and the most up-to-date weather information from the National Weather Service.

Cancellations for Tuesday:

No School at

Unit 2 Greenville, Pocahontas and Sorento

Unit 1 in Mulberry Grove

Highland School District 5

Vandalia Community Schools

Also Closed/Cancelled on Tuesday:

The Patoka Civic Center Tuesday Night Dance

Bond County Transit Closed

Bond County Senior Center Closed