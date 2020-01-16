16th Annual Shoal Creek Whitetails Unlimited Banquet

The Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will host their 16th annual banquet on Saturday, February 1.

Greg Zykan, organizer of the event, told WGEL the event will be at the KC Hall in Highland and doors open at 4 PM. Tickets are $45 and $20 for a spouse or child. The tickets price covers the banquet, a year’s membership to Whitetails Unlimited, and a subscription to their magazine. Deadline to order tickets is January 22.

The banquet is the group’s main fundraiser for the year.

Zykan told us the Whitetails Unlimited group uses the funds for education, outdoor-related programs, wildlife habitat enhancement, and the preservation of shooting sports and hunting tradition.

For more information about the Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited or to RSVP for the banquet, call Greg Zykan at 339-8112.