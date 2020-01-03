2019 Civil & Criminal Cases In Bond County

Bond County Circuit Clerk Rex Catron has released his office’s annual report of civil and criminal cases filed in Bond County Circuit Court for 2019.

There were 13 adoptions in 2019. 18 adoptions were recorded in 2018. Divorce cases were down to 84 in 2019, from 94 in 2018. There were fewer orders of protection. 113 were filed in 2019, down from 136 the previous year. Small claims cases increased from 148 in 2018 to 156 last year. Overall, there was a decrease in civil cases. The total for 2019 was 644, down from 657 in 2018.

On the criminal side, there were fewer felonies. 156 felony cases were filed in 2019, down from 177 in 2018. Misdemeanors fell from 98 in 2018 to 82 last year. DUIs dropped from 20 in 2018 to 18 in 2019. Juvenile abuse/neglect cases increased from 18 in 2018 to 22 last year. There were 10 juvenile delinquent cases last year, down from 23 in 2018. Ordinance violations increased to 36 last year, up from 20 the previous year. Traffic cases totaled 5,021 in 2019, down from 6,164 in 2018.

Overall, there were 6,009 criminal cases filed in Bond County. That total is down from 7,199 in 2018.