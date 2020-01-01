2020 Diabetes Support Group Schedule

HSHS Holy Family Hospital will continue providing diabetes support to the community in 2020. All individuals living with diabetes are invited to join us for a variety of educational classes.

2020 Diabetes Support Group dates and topics include:

Jan. 14 – Healthy Eating

Feb. 11 – Being Active

March 10 – Monitoring

Apr. 14 – Taking Medications

May 12 – Problem Solving

June 9 – Healthy Coping

July 14 – Reducing Risks

Aug. 11 – Healthy Eating

Sept. 15 – Being Active

Oct. 13 – Monitoring

Nov. 10 – Taking Medications

Dec. 8 – Holiday Party

All classes will meet at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Community Room at HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

“We are excited to continue our diabetes support through educational classes,” said Megan Stanley, diabetes nurse educator. “Diabetes is very common, but it can be difficult to manage. The support group offers additional help and information to those with diabetes and their caregivers to live a better life with diabetes.”

The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes and their family members. Caregivers are also invited. Reservations are not required. For more information, please contact Megan at (618) 526-5743 or megan.stanley@hshs.org.

Diabetes education is also provided through an online support group, offering helpful resources and engagement with others going through the same journey. To join the group, search Facebook for: Diabetes Support Group: Bond, Madison and Clinton counties, and request to join.