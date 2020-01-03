2020 Special Events At Carlyle Lake

The Carlyle Lake Project Office in partnership with numerous organizations, agencies, groups, and individuals works hard to organize and host a variety of special events throughout the year. These events would not be possible without the support and dedication from all of our partners, volunteers, and the local community. The Corps is proud to present our 2020 Special Events and the Carlyle Sailing Association’s 2020 Sailing Events. All of these family-friendly events are free and open to the public.

Carlyle Lake 2020 Special Events:

February 8 Eagle Watch (Case-Halstead Library)

February 29 Polar Plunge and 5k Donut Dash

May 15 & 16 Illinois High School Association State Bass Fishing Finals

May 16 National Kids to Parks Day

May 30 Crappie USA

June 13 King Kat Tournament

June 27 Fireworks Spectacular

August 14 Cruisin’ the Dam Car Show and Cruz-In

September 20 CAPEX Triathlon

October 16 & 17 Haunted Trail

November 7 Youth Pheasant Hunt

CSA 2020 Sailing Events:

May 16 Try Sailing Day

May 28-30 Adult Sailing Seminar

June 7-12 Junior Sailing Day

June 27 Independence Day Sail and Party

September 12 & 13 Wale of a Sail Regatta

For more information on any of the events listed above, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil .