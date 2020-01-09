56-Library Crawl Underway

Beginning January 10, 56 libraries in the Illinois Heartland Library System will be hosting what is known as a Library Crawl.

The Greenville Public Library is one of those.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL a library crawl is fun for everyone. You get a passport from the library and visit at least 5 participating libraries through January 27. Your passport will be stamped at each location and if you turn it back in to the Greenville Public Library, you will receive a free book. Keillor said it is a great chance to visit other libraries in the area.

Passports can be picked up at the Greenville library and all of the other participating libraries are listed.

Area libraries in the Crawl include Altamont, Breese, Bunker Hill, Carlyle, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Effingham, Fairview Heights, Germantown, Glen Carbon, Highland, Kinmundy, Maryville, New Baden, Trenton and Worden.