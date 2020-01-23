Another Great Meet For GHS Scholastic Bowl

Bond County High School’s scholastic bowl team owned their home turf at their only home meet of the regular IHSA season. The varsity team began their night playing Roxana, defeating them 170-100 with both Chloe Beckert and Emman Nord performing especially well. Beckert earned a total of forty points individually and Nord thirty. In a particularly meaningful win, the varsity defeated Carlinville to whom they had already lost twice in their fall league. The final score of 280-200 was a solid win with Chloe Beckert (40 points), Emma Nord (40 points), and Olivia Peters (twenty points) leading individual scoring.

However, the biggest nail-biter of the night was the junior varsity’s competition with Carlinville where they had to go into two rounds of overtime to beat the tie. Co-Captain Justin Matthews answered the final question to cement a victory with a score of 160-150. The JV also defeated Roxana with a score of 170-50 where Co-Captain Katie Peppler led scoring with thirty individual points.