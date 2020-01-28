Auxiliary Presents Annual Gift To Hospital

It’s a night the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Board, and hospital officials and leaders look forward to every January . . . the auxiliary’s annual contribution.

Monday night, the hospital auxiliary presented its annual check to the hospital. It was for over $406,000.

Auxiliary President Sharon Ahern said the organization was able to fulfill the hospital’s wishes. Ahern explained the hospital gave the Auxiliary a “wish list” that amounted to $405,000 worth of equipment they hoped the auxiliary could help fund. The auxiliary had also paid for teddy bears, which was are given to newborns at the hospital.

Immediate Past President Jane Cornelius read the list of equipment being purchased, which includes items for the Emergency, Surgery, Anesthesia, Behavioral Health, Physical Therapy, Sleep Lab, and Inpatient Care Departments.

Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager expressed appreciation to the auxiliary, noting they group is an integral part of the community and that the gift they gave will help the hospital serve the community.

The check was presented at the monthly meeting of the hospital board.