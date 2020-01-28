BCHD Shares Info On Coronavirus

Sean Eifert, Administrator for the Bond County Health Department has advised county residents of an emerging public health risk and has shared information put forth by the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According the Illinois Department of Public Health, the CDC is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus (named 2019-nCoV) that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand.

Chinese health officials have reported thousands of infections with 2019-nCoV in China, including outside of Hubei Province. Infections with 2019-nCoV also are being reported in a growing number of international locations, including the United States.

There are ongoing investigations to learn more. This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available. In the meantime, the CDC has provided guidance on how to reduce the risk of spreading illness to others, travel health notices related to this outbreak and recommended infection control procedures for healthcare professionals. Visit cdc.gov for further guidance.

If you have been in Wuhan, China, in the last two weeks or know someone who may have novel coronavirus AND you have symptoms, please call your health care provider so they can make arrangements for you to be assessed.

It is important to remember there have been 8,200 flu deaths this season. Comparatively, only five people in the United States have tested positive for the Coronavirus thus far. It is important to remain vigilant during any public health concern, so the health department continues to encourage individuals to get their flu shots and take necessary precautions to avoid spreading the illness.

Eifert recommends contacting the Bond County Health Department at 618-664-1442 for additional information if needed.