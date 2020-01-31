BCHD To Continue Providing Services To Clinton County

The Bond County Board of Health met this week and health department administrator Sean Eifert reported the department ended the 2019 fiscal year with a surplus of $81,684 – the first time that’s occurred in 6 years.

Eifert also reported local expenditures for the Health Department totaled $131,488.05 for December 2018 through November 2019.

Following an executive session, the board voted to continue the administrative services contract with the Clinton County Health Department, allowing Eifert to provide services to the Clinton County department. Eifert reports he devotes about 10 hours a week to Clinton County, much of which can be done from his Bond County Office. The motion called for the hourly rate to increase by 3% and either party can terminate the contract at any time.