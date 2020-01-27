BNB’s Lauren Hagan Selected For Future Leaders Alliance

Lauren Hagan, loan processing supervisor at Bradford National Bank, has been selected to participate in the Future Leaders Alliance offered through the Illinois Bankers Association. This 14-month leadership program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of new and promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.

Participants will partake in comprehensive training, which involves attending educational sessions, completing an in-bank project and performing local community service teaching financial literacy. The education sessions cover core topics such as Leadership and Influence, Team Building, Coaching, Service Leadership, Collaboration Skills, Financial Marketing and Branding, Legislative Process, Presentation Skills, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, Regulatory Hot Topics, Cyber Security and more.

Other Bradford National Bank graduates of the program include Jeff Hasenmyer, Kelsey Kendall, and Nathan Mueller. Bradford National Bank president Mike Ennen said, “As the banking industry evolves, we feel it is important that we invest in our employees with next-level continuing education. The Illinois Bankers Association Future Leaders Alliance program has proven to be a valuable asset to our bank and our employees.”

Hagan, a 12-year employee of Bradford National Bank, said, “I’m excited to be a part of the Future Leaders Alliance program and looking forward to the education programming that will allow me to better serve our bank clients.”

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes in Illinois. Collectively, the Illinois banking industry employs more than 105,000 people in over 4,300 offices across the state.