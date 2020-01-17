Bond County CEO Hosts Night Of Entertainment

By
WGEL
-

The Bond County CEO program will present a night of entertainment Saturday, February 8th at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Doors to the semi-formal event open at 5 PM. Dinner, catered by Bella Milano out of Edwardsville, will begin at 6 PM. A magic show by Crescent Circus will follow dinner.

Crescent Circus is a husband and wife duo from New Orleans. They have appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Crescent Circus

Tickets for the event are $65 for a single, $120 per couple, and $400 for a table of eight. They can be purchased at Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store and must be purchased by January 23.

For more information visit the Bond County CEO Facebook page.

