Bond County Fair Queen Competes At State

Miss Bond County Fair Shelbi McCray participated in the Illinois County Fairs State Queen Pageant in Springfield over the weekend.

Brooke Earnest, director of the Miss Bond County Fair Pageant, accompanied Shelbi. They arrived on Thursday, when Queen Shelbi had photographs taken and the pageant contestants rehearsed their production number which was presented Sunday.

Earnest said the rest of the weekend was very busy for Queen Shelbi. She said Shelbi felt good about her interview and did a great job onstage all weekend. She said Shelbi enjoyed the experience and made great memories.

Earnest was very proud of Shelbi’s performance at the state pageant. Shelbi won the “People’s Choice” Award.

Queen Shelbi McCray is the daughter of Crystal and Gerald McCray of rural Greenville.

Kelsi Kessler from Carmi was crowned the 2020 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. The final five contestants were from Marion, Lake, Effingham, Macoupin and White counties.