Bond County Represented In State Talent Contests

Bond County’s representatives in the Illinois County Fairs talent competition performed well Saturday at the state competition in Springfield.

Rylee Waters prefinished fifth out of 26 contestants in the Junior Division. She performed a self-choreographed contemporary dance solo.

Kyra Wells was in the Senior Division, placing just outside of the top 10. She sang a song from the musical “Waitress.”

Rylee is the daughter of Rebecca and Chad Waters of Greenville. Kyra is the daughter of Elena and Adam Wells of Greenville.