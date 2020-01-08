Bradford National Bank Platinum Level Sponsor For Bond County Fourth Fest

Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, has once again signed on as a Platinum Level Sponsor for the annual Bond County Fourth Fest, and will host the headlining acts on the Bradford National Bank Main Stage.

Bank president Mike Ennen said, “We are excited to help produce this signature event in Greenville. In past years, the Bradford National Bank Main Stage has been home to some amazing music, and this year will be no different.” He added, “As a community bank, we support hundreds of organizations and events every year, and the Fourth Fest has become a signature event not only for Greenville, but for the entire region.”

The 2020 Fourth Fest Headliner and afterparty acts have been signed and the concert announcements will be made very shortly by the Fourth Fest committee.

Fourth Fest chairman Rex Catron said, “Bradford National Bank has stepped up every year to help make these kinds of events possible for our community, which sets us apart from every community around us. We are thankful for their partnership and are looking forward to another wonderful event this summer.”

The annual Fourth Fest celebration will be held July 4, 2020 in downtown Greenville, and will feature music, a carnival, and fireworks.