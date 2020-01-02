Camp Sworn In As Treasurer

Colleen Camp, of Greenville, was sworn in as Bond County Treasurer Thursday morning.

Camp took the oath of office, administered by Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer in the Bond County Courthouse main courtroom.

She was appointed treasurer by the Bond County Board on December 3, following the resignation of then-Treasurer Mark Robertson at the end of 2018.

Camp will serve as Bond County Treasurer through November 30th. She has filed to run as a Republican to run for the office in the March 2020 Primary Election.