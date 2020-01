A police pursuit originating in Fayette County this weekend came to a conclusion in Bond County.

Vandalia Police and Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a suspect following a reported theft from Wal-Mart in Vandalia Saturday. Officials chased the suspect, heading west on I-70 and ended their pursued at the Bond County line.

While specific details are not yet available, Bond County authorities picked up the pursuit and eventually took the suspect into custody following an accident.