City Aims To Improve Park This Year

Remember back in the spring of 2018 when the Greenville City Council talked about improvements to the park on North Idler Lane near Governor Bond Lake?

City Manager Dave Willey advised the council at its December meeting that the goal is to have the project completed in 2020. Willey said the council has already approved and authorized everything necessary, but due to wet conditions, the city wasn’t able to make progress in 2019.

Lake Fund money was designated to pay for the work, which in 2018 was estimated at around $30,000.

The plan includes a mile long walking path and reopening the restrooms.