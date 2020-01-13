City Council Meeting Preview

The Greenville City Council holds its January meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The council will hear a presentation about the Bond County Core Program, which has been formed to address poverty. Also on the agenda is the council possibly making a pledge to the program.

Bids to construct a patio along Second Street, in front of the Greenville University SMART Center will be considered in addition to bids for a water line extension.

Other topics include parking on Sunset Point, support for a grant being sought by the Kingsbury Park District., and discussions about a community building, event space and lighting at Idler Lane and East College Avenue.