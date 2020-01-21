City Pledges Support Of Core Program

At its January meeting, the Greenville City Council made a pledge to the Core Community program, designed to address poverty.

Following a presentation to the council by Tom Morgan and Carl Brannon, representing the Core group, Mayor Alan Gaffner made the motion to proceed. His motion called for a $10,000 pledge for this year and give serious consideration to another one next year.

Reacting to the action of the council, Brannon expressed his gratitude and said this is an investment, not in a program, but in the community, which will have turnaround in multiples of ways.

Core Community encourages groups and citizens to engage in a collective movement to resolve poverty and the trauma of poverty by wrapping around families as they work to achieve success. The goal is not to just alleviate poverty or reduce it, but solve it.

Fundraising is underway for Core Community. Plans are to have a staff of three part-time people including a resource coordinator, coach and community liaison.

It is hoped the program can begin in early April. The First Baptist Church in Greenville has agreed to be the program’s physical location headquarters for the coming year.