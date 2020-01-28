City Water Survey Deadline This Week

This week is the deadline for Greenville water users to submit an income survey and have the chance to win a year of free water.

Surveys were mailed to users. They must be submitted by Friday, January 31 to be eligible for the water giveaway. One household will be selected for the free year of water.

Everyone submitting a survey receives a $10 credit on their water account.

Surveys will be accepted after January 31. If you have misplaced yours, you can stop by the municipal building to receive another.

The city is doing the survey in preparation of seeking a Community Development Block Grant to assist in the construction of a new water treatment plant. Grant funding will reduce the cost to water users.

One survey applies to each residence.

Federal grant programs require completion of a survey by at least 75 percent of residents receiving water in the community.

Completed surveys can be taken to the municipal building, or mailed, faxed or e-mailed to the city.

The survey campaign is known as “Keep Greenville Growing.”