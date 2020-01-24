Community Prayer Event For Military

Area residents are invited to a special program to honor current members of the military and their families.

An Evening of Community Prayer For Active Military is scheduled for Thursday, January 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Greenville First Christian Church.

The program is sponsored by the Benjamin Mills Daughters of the American Revolution, NSDAR chapter.

Many area women and men are currently serving throughout the world in the United States military.

Citizens are invited to attend the January 30 event to pray for these military members and their families.