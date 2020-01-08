Coroner Reports Shooting In Vandalia

Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris reports a shooting occurred Sunday night in Vandalia.

Vandalia police responded at 10:20 p.m. and discovered a deceased white male. The location in Vandalia was not provided and the name of the deceased man has not been released.

Coroner Harris was notified and he requested that Illinois State Police crime scene and special agents be contacted.

The coroner said an autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham.

The incident is under investigation by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Vandalia Police Department and Illinois State Police.