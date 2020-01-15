Council Approves SMART Center Patio

The City of Greenville is paying for the construction of a patio just outside of the Greenville University SMART Center along Second Street in downtown Greenville.

The idea of the patio was brought up by City Manager Dave Willey a few months ago. He said the patio is an effort to enhance economic development and improve the downtown landscape.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the city council approved a bid from Slatton Excavating to construct the patio. Slatton’s bid was the lowest of two at $67,645. The patio will be paid for using downtown TIF funds.

Willey said the project will begin soon.

It includes removal of the current sidewalk, installation of a decorative concrete deck with a stone fireplace, pillars and iron fence. Tables and chairs will also be available at the outside gathering place.