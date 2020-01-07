County & SSD Boards Presented With Information

There was a lot of information discussed, but little action taken in the Bond County Board and Special Service District Board meetings Tuesday.

The two boards are made up of the same members.

In the County Board meeting, the group heard a report from FMG Architects and Stifel, an investment banking firm, about a possible new jail project for the county. The FMG and Stifel representatives provided information on their services, but no financial details were discussed.

In previous meetings, the board and Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh have expressed their desire to look into a new jail facility. The capacity of the current jail is 22, but there is interest in a 40 or 50 bed facility. No timeline has been defined for the jail project.

In the Special Service District Board meeting, members discussed alternative options to their current arrangement with HSHS Holy Family Hospital. Currently, the ambulances are owned by the county, but are housed at, and the service is staffed by, the hospital. Alternatives include a private service or the county running its own service. Representatives of Rural Med EMS, which provides coverage for Fayette County, and a staff member from the Breese municipal ambulance service were in attendance to provide information on the options.

No action was taken on the matter.