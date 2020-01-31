DAISY & BEE Awards Given At Highland Hospital

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland has awarded Vicki Huelsmann, RN with the national DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s nationwide program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Vicki was nominated by a family member of one of her patients. She was recognized for her kindness and the care she gave to not only her patient, but the patient’s family as well. The nomination form stated, “She answered all of my questions, and we are extremely grateful for her care.”

“Vicki is well-deserving of this recognition,” said Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer at St. Joseph’s. “Taking time to include the family in their loved one’s care plan, helps everyone stay informed and have a positive experience in a difficult situation. We are proud of Vicki and all she does for our patients and their families.”

Additionally, just as a daisy cannot survive without a bee, nurses cannot survive without the outstanding teamwork provided by support colleagues. As such, Kim Smith, OT of the rehabilitation department was awarded the Being Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award.

Kim was nominated by a patient who shared, “When I first came to see her, I was unable to make a fist let alone bend my fingers or knuckles. She worked with my doctor, and carried out the physician’s treatment recommendations and offered suggestions of care. Thanks to her and all the visits and treatments, I can at least bend my knuckles and make a loose fist. Due to the nature of my injury, I will never make a full fist at this point.” “I got a little sad when my treatment ended for I felt like she was the best part of my day,” shared the patient.

“I am so proud of Kim,” said Tina Frank, director of rehabilitation. “She is an amazing therapist, and exemplifies patient-first care. We are blessed to have her on our team.”

Nominations for future DAISY and BEE Awards at St. Joseph’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. For a nomination form, please email Donna Dothager at Donna.Dothager@hshs.org.