DeMoulin Museum Attendance Contest

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the opening of the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. First opened to the public on March 20, 2010, the museum tells the story of DeMoulin Bros. & Co., and its founders, employees, and unique products. Since its opening, the museum has been featured on television, in books and magazine articles, and attracted visitors from around the world.

To kick off the anniversary celebration, the DeMoulin Museum is having a “Guess the Attendance Contest”, sponsored by TNT RV and Generator Service of Greenville. Contestants have until February 15 to submit their guesses on how many visitors will attend the museum in 2020. The person guessing closest without going over wins a $50 Visa gift card. The winner will be announced December 31. You must be 16 or older to enter and may only guess once. Entries may be emailed to goatmuseum@gmail.com , mailed to DeMoulin Museum, 205 S. Prairie St., Greenville, IL 62246, or messaged to the DeMoulin Museum Facebook page.

The museum attracted 930 visitors in 2019 including those from 24 states and one person from South Africa. John Goldsmith, museum curator, said almost a quarter of visitors last year came from outside of Illinois. The highest attendance total came in 2015, Greenville’s Bicentennial year, when 1,307 people signed the guest book.

“We’re excited to partner with TNT RV and Generator Service on this contest,” Goldsmith noted. “This is a fun way to launch our tenth anniversary.” Goldsmith said a special anniversary logo will be unveiled in the near future. The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 and will include activities at the museum during the day and a banquet that night.

For more information on the “Guess the Attendance Contest”, visit the museum’s website at www.demoulinmuseum.org or Facebook page.

The DeMoulin Museum is open Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm. Expanded summer hours begin in June. Special tours may also be arranged by contacting the museum at (618) 664-4115.