Discounted Lab Screenings On Wellness Wednesdays

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is excited to announce Wellness Wednesdays. Every Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., community members can receive lab screening tests at a lower cost.

“We are happy to be able to offer this service to our community,” said President and CEO Kelly Sager. “Depending on insurance coverage, tests like these can be costly, particularly for those who have high-deductible insurance plans. We want to offer this to our community members to give them an opportunity to monitor their health at a low-cost so that they can stay on top of any health issues they may have.”

The following lab tests will be available every Wednesday at HSHS Holy Family Hospital:

PSA (men only): Prostate specific antigen measures a specific protein produced by the male prostate, and is used to help detect prostate abnormalities or prostate cancer. ($15)

Vitamin D: Measures the Vitamin D in the blood and possible deficiencies, which can determine bone abnormalities. ($15)

TSH: The thyroid-stimulating hormone evaluates thyroid function and/or symptoms of a thyroid disorder, including hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism. ($15)

Hemoglobin A1C: Provides a record of the average blood glucose levels over the past three months. ($10)

Lipid Panel: Helps determine an individual’s risk of heart disease, ensuring proper diagnosis and treatment for borderline or high risk issues. Prior to the test, fasting is required. ($15)

FIT (Fecal Immunochemical Test): Tests for hidden blood in the stool which can detect early signs of colorectal cancer. ($15)

No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome. When arriving at the hospital for a lab wellness screening, check in with the front desk representative. Cash payment (cash, credit card, debit card or HSA card) for tests is required at the time of the screening. Insurance plans or medical cards will not be billed.

Screenings participants will be mailed the test results. The participant is responsible for follow-up with their physician to review the screening results and obtain medical advice and treatment.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Wellness Wednesdays, please call (618) 664-1230.