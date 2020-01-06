Dr. Harold W. Gehrig Scholarship Applications Due Jan. 31

Applications are now being accepted for the Dr. Harold W. Gehrig Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is for students currently enrolled in college that are majoring in agriculture, natural resources, or veterinary medicine.

Applicants must have graduated from Greenville or Mulberry Grove High School.

To apply, or for more information, visit the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District website at BondSWCD.org.

Applications must be submitted electronically through the website by January 31.

Dr. Gehrig was a local livestock and crop producer, worked many years as a veterinarian at the Greenville Vet Clinic, was active in the First Christian Church, and served as a director of the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District for 10 years.