Edwardsville Attorney Murdered

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis continues its investigation into the weekend murder of an Edwardsville attorney.

Randy Gori was found dead in his home after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8:56 p.m. Saturday to his address in rural Edwardsville.

The 47-year-old Gori was pronounced dead at the home. The cause of death has not been released by police.

At the time Gori’s body was discovered, police also learned his 2020 Rolls Royce SUV had been taken.

The vehicle was found Sunday afternoon and police advised a subject, described as “a strong person of interest,” was being detained in relation to offenses associated with the investigation.

Over 25 Major Case Squad investigators from various agencies are involved in the investigation and are currently looking into numerous leads.

The Edwardsville attorney created Gori Law Firm, which specializes in asbestos litigation nationwide. He also owns Gori, Realtors and Gori Property Management.

Last month, it was announced Gori had donated money to the City of Edwardsville for a new ice rink facility to be named the Gori Family Ice Complex.

The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad, with any information about the incident, at 618-296-5544.