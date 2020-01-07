Elm Street Improvements Expected This Summer

Motorists in Greenville will see improvements this year on South Elm Street.

The Greenville City Council has approved the city’s share of the project that will include a three-inch overlay and two-foot shoulders on each side of Elm Street from Louis Latzer Drive to Route 40. The distance is 0.769 mile.

The project is planned to be done this summer with bids being sought by the Illinois Department of Transportation in the spring.

The original budget was $300,000 and the current estimated cost for the work is $253,410. Greenville has secured federal funding for the majority of the cost and the city must pay 20 percent.

The city council has passed a resolution for Greenville’s share, using motor fuel tax money.

The resolution approves up to $60,000 to cover the city’s share.