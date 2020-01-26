Elmore Resigns As County Board Chair

The Bond county Board needs a new member.

Effective the end of last Tuesday, Howard Elmore resigned as a member of the county board.

Elmore, a Democrat, was first elected to the board in 2012 and he was board chairman the entire time. He won a new four-year term in 2018, meaning the four-year term is to end in 2022.

The board will have to appoint a Democrat to fill the vacancy. A two-year unexpired term will be on the ballot this year.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert reported it’s too late to place the position on the March 17 primary ballot. She said there will be a vacancy in nomination, so county political parties have until August 21 to pass resolutions and nominate candidates for the November general election ballot.

Current vice-chairman of the county board is Wes Pourchot.

Elmore told WGEL that at his age of 81, he wants to do other things in his life with his wife, Judy. They have children and grandchildren who live outside of Illinois.

Elmore said he had a wonderful time on the county board and enjoyed working with the other members. He feels the board made many accomplishments during his tenure.