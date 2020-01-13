Illinois State Police report a single vehicle fatal accident in Fayette County just after 5:40 PM Saturday.

28 year old Craig Frailey, of Brownstown, was traveling eastbound on IL Rt. 40 near Fayette CR 1050 E. Police say the vehicle began to leave the road to the right, into a grassy ditch. The Ford truck continued down an embankment, sliding sideways and rolling over several times.

Frailey and his two passengers – 23 year old Brittany Hall, of Ramsey, and 32 year old Ryan Ward, of Brownstown – were all taken to Fayette County Hospital by Rural Med EMS. Frailey was pronounced deceased at the hospital.