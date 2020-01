Congratulations to the Greenville High School FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team.

They placed 1st in the Section 19 contest.

Jack Wall was 1st place chairman, Marissa Schaefer was 1st place secretary, Leno Caldieraro was 1st place floor member, Marissa Schaefer was 2nd place floor member, and Grace Baum was 3rd place floor member.

Other floor members were JR McCray and Leona Baum.

The team will now compete at district in March.