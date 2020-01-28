GHS FFA Seventh In Public Speaking Contest

Six members of the Greenville FFA Chapter participated in the Section 19 Public Speaking Contest in Cowden recently.

Hailey Bohn competed in the Creed Speaking contest and placed 7th overall.

In the Junior Varsity Prepared speaking contest Jack Wall placed first and Maggie Goodson placed third.

In the Varsity Prepared speaking contest Grace Baum placed 7th overall.

In the JV Extemporaneous speaking contest Leno Caldieraro placed first overall and in the Varsity Extemporaneous speaking contest Marissa Schaefer placed third.

Caldieraro and Wall will now compete at the district level in April in Monticello.