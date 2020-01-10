Governor Bond Lake Permits & Changes

2020 Governor Bond Lake permits are now on sale at the Greenville Municipal Building.

Permits run on a calendar year and the city does not issue daily permits.

As of January 1, permits for personal watercrafts for Bond County residents will be $100, regardless of horsepower. Also as of January 1, non-motorized watercrafts will no longer be required to register and have a permit.

Applicants must provide the city with proof of insurance and a valid state watercraft registration card.

For more information, call the Municipal Building at 664-1644.