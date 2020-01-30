Greenville Apartment Project

A public hearing was conducted by the Greenville Planning Commission Monday night on a proposed new apartment complex.

FAM Properties of Collinsville is planning to build a 12-unit, two story apartment building along Franklin Avenue near West Street.

The plan commission members received information from Joe Hemphill, project manager with the engineering firm of Volkert from Collinsville.

They passed a motion to have the developer provide additional information about the apartments and submit a master site plan at another public hearing to be held by the commission on February 24.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey is pleased to see the apartment proposal. He said this will be the first time in a couple of years the city has had a new apartment development and there’s a demand for it. He hopes the project is approved soon, following another meeting to discuss requirements. As long as the developer can meet the requirements, construction could begin in the spring.

The apartments would be 1,000 square feet in size. Hemphill said the possible rent range would be $650 to $850 per month, depending on the number of bedrooms.

Any future action by the plan commission would be presented to the city council for final consideration.