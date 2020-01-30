GU Announces Choir’s Spring 2020 Concert Season

The Greenville University Choir recently announced its concert itinerary for spring 2020.
During its 93rd concert season, the choir will perform in the St. Louis and Central Illinois areas, and complete a 10-day concert tour to the Midwestern United States with stops in Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri. Following this tour, the choir will present its home concert at the Greenville Free Methodist Church on Sunday, March 15.
This year’s tour program—“Let Us Love and Sing and Wonder”—includes selections from Europe, Africa, and North America, and features a recently commissioned work by Illinois composer Andrew Bruhn.
On April 25 and 26 the Greenville University Choir will join forces with St. Louis area orchestral musicians, professional vocal soloists Samantha Dango and Jeremy Blosser (New Jersey), and pianist/composer Eric Houghton (Princeton, NJ), to perform Houghton’s “Passion Songs” in both St. Louis and Greenville. These concerts will also feature debut performances of the Greenville University Singers, a newly-formed choir consisting of alumni and other vocalists associated with the Greenville University choral program.
Since its founding in 1927 by Dr. Robert W. Woods, the Greenville University Choir has attained a widespread reputation for performing sacred choral music of the highest quality. In recent years the choir has toured in Mexico and Ireland, been invited to perform with the Boston Camerata and the Kingsbury Ensemble, and made several appearances at the Illinois Music Educators Conference and the American Choral Directors Association’s Central Division Convention. The choir regularly joins the Greenville Choral Union for concerts of larger choral-orchestral works such as Bach’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Requiem, and the annual Christmas performance of Handel’s Messiah.
The Greenville University Choir consists of 24 undergraduate students from various fields of liberal arts study, including the University’s signature music degree programs.
Conductor Jeffrey S. Wilson earned a bachelor of music degree in piano from Augustana College (Rock Island, IL), and a master of music degree in choral music and doctorate of musical arts in choral conducting and literature from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Wilson has conducted the GU Choir since 1996.
For information about the Greenville University Choir or the Greenville University Music Department Office call (618) 664-6560.
Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,200 traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the university is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.
Greenville University Spring 2020 Concert Schedule:
Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
47TH ANNUAL GREENVILLE CHORAL FESTIVAL FINALE CONCERT WHITLOCK MUSIC CENTER
315 E. College Avenue, Greenville, Illinois 62246
Phone: (618) 664-6560 Website: www.greenville.edu
Sunday, February 23, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. Worship Service
MOUNDFORD FREE METHODIST CHURCH
1803 E. Mound Road, Decatur, Illinois 62426
Phone: (217) 877-1577 Website: www.decaturfmc.org
Sunday, February 23, 2020 – Concert at 6:00 p.m.
UNITED IN FAITH CHURCH
609 Fairgrounds Road, P.O. Box 78, Pana, Illinois 62557
Phone: (217) 562-2571
Friday, March 6, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF EDWARDSVILLE
3601 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Phone: (618) 656-4550 Website: http://fpcedw.org
Saturday, March 7, 2020 – Concert at 3:00 p.m.
ST. MEINRAD ARCHABBEY
200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad, Indiana 47577
Phone: (812) 357-6611 Website: www.saintmeinrad.org
Sunday, March 8, 2020 – Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
GOBIN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
307 Simpson Street, Greencastle, Indiana 46135
Phone: (765) 658-6010 Website: www.gobinumc.org
Sunday, March 8, 2020 – Concert at 6:00 p.m.
JOHN WESLEY FREE METHODIST CHURCH
5900 W. 46th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46254
Phone: (317) 291-3730 Website: www.johnwesleyfmc.org
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.
ST. MARK’S CHURCH
320 Franklin Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134
Phone: (630) 232-0133 Website: www.stmarks-geneva.org
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.
SECONDFIRST CHURCH
318 N Church St, Rockford, Illinois 61101
Phone: (815) 963-8431 Website: www.secondfirst.org
Thursday, March 12, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BLOOMINGTON
2502 E College Avenue, Bloomington, Illinois 61704
Phone: (309) 662-4253 Website: www.firstbaptistbloomington.org
Saturday, March 14, 2020 – 4:45 p.m. Choral Prelude and Mass
CATHEDRAL BASILICA OF ST. LOUIS
4431 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63108
Phone: (314) 373-8200 Website: http://cathedralstl.com
Sunday, March 15, 2020 – Concert at 6:00 p.m.
CHOIR HOME CONCERT – GREENVILLE FREE METHODIST CHURCH
1367 IL Route 140, Greenville, Illinois 62246
Phone: (618) 664-2584 Website: http://greenvillefmc.org/
SPRING CHORAL CONCERT: “PASSION SONGS” – ERIC HOUGHTON
DEBUT OF GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY SINGERS {ALUMNI CHOIR}
Saturday, April 25, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.
SECOND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, ST. LOUIS
4501 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, Missouri 63108
Phone: (314) 367-0366 Website: www.secondchurch.net
Sunday, April 26, 2020 – Concert at 3:00 p.m.
WHITLOCK MUSIC CENTER, GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY
Friday, May 9, 2018 at 8:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY COMMENCEMENT CONCERT – WHITLOCK MUSIC CENTER
