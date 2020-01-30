GU Announces Choir’s Spring 2020 Concert Season

The Greenville University Choir recently announced its concert itinerary for spring 2020.

During its 93rd concert season, the choir will perform in the St. Louis and Central Illinois areas, and complete a 10-day concert tour to the Midwestern United States with stops in Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri. Following this tour, the choir will present its home concert at the Greenville Free Methodist Church on Sunday, March 15.

This year’s tour program—“Let Us Love and Sing and Wonder”—includes selections from Europe, Africa, and North America, and features a recently commissioned work by Illinois composer Andrew Bruhn.

On April 25 and 26 the Greenville University Choir will join forces with St. Louis area orchestral musicians, professional vocal soloists Samantha Dango and Jeremy Blosser (New Jersey), and pianist/composer Eric Houghton (Princeton, NJ), to perform Houghton’s “Passion Songs” in both St. Louis and Greenville. These concerts will also feature debut performances of the Greenville University Singers, a newly-formed choir consisting of alumni and other vocalists associated with the Greenville University choral program.

Since its founding in 1927 by Dr. Robert W. Woods, the Greenville University Choir has attained a widespread reputation for performing sacred choral music of the highest quality. In recent years the choir has toured in Mexico and Ireland, been invited to perform with the Boston Camerata and the Kingsbury Ensemble, and made several appearances at the Illinois Music Educators Conference and the American Choral Directors Association’s Central Division Convention. The choir regularly joins the Greenville Choral Union for concerts of larger choral-orchestral works such as Bach’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Requiem, and the annual Christmas performance of Handel’s Messiah.

The Greenville University Choir consists of 24 undergraduate students from various fields of liberal arts study, including the University’s signature music degree programs.

Conductor Jeffrey S. Wilson earned a bachelor of music degree in piano from Augustana College (Rock Island, IL), and a master of music degree in choral music and doctorate of musical arts in choral conducting and literature from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Wilson has conducted the GU Choir since 1996.

For information about the Greenville University Choir or the Greenville University Music Department Office call (618) 664-6560.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,200 traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the university is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.

Greenville University Spring 2020 Concert Schedule:

Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

47TH ANNUAL GREENVILLE CHORAL FESTIVAL FINALE CONCERT WHITLOCK MUSIC CENTER

315 E. College Avenue, Greenville, Illinois 62246

Phone: (618) 664-6560 Website: www.greenville.edu

Sunday, February 23, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. Worship Service

MOUNDFORD FREE METHODIST CHURCH

1803 E. Mound Road, Decatur, Illinois 62426

Phone: (217) 877-1577 Website: www.decaturfmc.org

Sunday, February 23, 2020 – Concert at 6:00 p.m.

UNITED IN FAITH CHURCH

609 Fairgrounds Road, P.O. Box 78, Pana, Illinois 62557

Phone: (217) 562-2571

Friday, March 6, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF EDWARDSVILLE

3601 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Phone: (618) 656-4550 Website: http://fpcedw.org

Saturday, March 7, 2020 – Concert at 3:00 p.m.

ST. MEINRAD ARCHABBEY

200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad, Indiana 47577

Phone: (812) 357-6611 Website: www.saintmeinrad.org

Sunday, March 8, 2020 – Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.

GOBIN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

307 Simpson Street, Greencastle, Indiana 46135

Phone: (765) 658-6010 Website: www.gobinumc.org

Sunday, March 8, 2020 – Concert at 6:00 p.m.

JOHN WESLEY FREE METHODIST CHURCH

5900 W. 46th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46254

Phone: (317) 291-3730 Website: www.johnwesleyfmc.org

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.

ST. MARK’S CHURCH

320 Franklin Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134

Phone: (630) 232-0133 Website: www.stmarks-geneva.org

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.

SECONDFIRST CHURCH

318 N Church St, Rockford, Illinois 61101

Phone: (815) 963-8431 Website: www.secondfirst.org

Thursday, March 12, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BLOOMINGTON

2502 E College Avenue, Bloomington, Illinois 61704

Phone: (309) 662-4253 Website: www.firstbaptistbloomington.org

Saturday, March 14, 2020 – 4:45 p.m. Choral Prelude and Mass

CATHEDRAL BASILICA OF ST. LOUIS

4431 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63108

Phone: (314) 373-8200 Website: http://cathedralstl.com

Sunday, March 15, 2020 – Concert at 6:00 p.m.

CHOIR HOME CONCERT – GREENVILLE FREE METHODIST CHURCH

1367 IL Route 140, Greenville, Illinois 62246

Phone: (618) 664-2584 Website: http://greenvillefmc.org/

SPRING CHORAL CONCERT: “PASSION SONGS” – ERIC HOUGHTON

DEBUT OF GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY SINGERS {ALUMNI CHOIR}

Saturday, April 25, 2020 – Concert at 7:00 p.m.

SECOND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, ST. LOUIS

4501 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, Missouri 63108

Phone: (314) 367-0366 Website: www.secondchurch.net

Sunday, April 26, 2020 – Concert at 3:00 p.m.

WHITLOCK MUSIC CENTER, GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY

315 E. College Avenue, Greenville, Illinois 62246

Phone: (618) 664-6560 Website: www.greenville.edu

Friday, May 9, 2018 at 8:30 p.m.

GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY COMMENCEMENT CONCERT – WHITLOCK MUSIC CENTER

315 E. College Avenue, Greenville, Illinois 62246

Phone: (618) 664-6560 Website: www.greenville.edu