GU Grabowski Memorial Scholarships

Two scholarships have been created at Greenville University to honor the memory of Allyson Grabowski from Nashville, Illinois.

The Allyson Grabowski Memorial Scholarship Fund will support the scholarships, to be given annually to students who reflect the leadership skills, kindness and Christian character Allyson displayed.

She passed away in July of 2019 from injuries received in a traffic crash. She would have been a senior this school year.

One $1,000 scholarship will go to a GU senior majoring in biology and/or chemistry.

The other $1,000 scholarship goes to an incoming student majoring in natural sciences, engineering or mathematics.

Preference will be given to a female from Nashville, Illinois or a student from another small town. This scholarship is potentially renewable.