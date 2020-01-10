GU Invites Choir Alumni, Others To Join New Choral Group

GU Director of Choral Activities Jeff Wilson invites St. Louis and Metro-East area GU choir alumni, and others closely associated with GU’s choral program, to join a new choir called The Greenville University Singers.

Greenville University Singers will give its first two performances April 25 and 26, 2020, in St. Louis and Greenville, respectively.

Members will receive music early in the year for individual preparation and attend five group rehearsals leading up to the concert dates. Rehearsals and performances will be held on GU’s campus in Whitlock Music Center and at Second Presbyterian Church (4501 Westminster Pl., St. Louis, MO).

For more information, fill out The Greenville University Singers online jotform or email jeff.wilson@greenville.edu.

