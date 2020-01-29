GU To Launch 13 Online Programs

Greenville University announced a seven year partnership with Wiley Education Services that will allow the University to launch 13 online programs and enhance student recruitment, marketing, and other functions of the University. The number of Wiley-supported programs will increase from 13 to 22 by 2023.

Wiley Education Services provides technology-based higher education solutions. GU will utilize Wiley’s services for:

Marketing/market research

Student recruitment/retention

Transcript evaluation

Tuition planning

Instructional design

Faculty development

“Each of these areas is becoming more complex and requires great technical expertise,” says GU’s Dean of Graduate and Adult Studies Dave Holden. “Wiley provides expertise that will help us better serve our prospective and enrolled students, along with our faculty and staff.”

This partnership will help GU meet the goals of its strategic plan, announced in 2018, which include innovation in educational programs and quality learning experiences.

“At Wiley, we’re impressed by Greenville University’s rich history of offering degree programs that meet market needs,” says Todd Zipper, president of Wiley Education Services. He expressed enthusiasm for building on GU’s “culture of innovation.”