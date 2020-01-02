Habitat For Humanity Partner Family Orientation

The Bond County Chapter of Habitat For Humanity is seeking a partner family for a home.

The selection of a family will begin soon.

To obtain an application, a person must attend one of the two one-hour orientation sessions.

The first is Monday January 6 at 6:30 p.m. The other is Saturday, January 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Both sessions will be in the Bond County Habitat For Humanity building at 602 South Second Street in Greenville.

The partner family will be selected based on need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner.

Bond County Habitat For Humanity works with low income families to build homes.

For more information call Pat at 980-0137.