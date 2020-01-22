HSHS Holy Family Hospital Surgery Department Renovations Begin

HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville will begin renovations of the surgical services department on January 22, 2020. This $3.8MM renovation project includes a new nurses’ station, an updated patient care area, installation of new equipment and more. The project will be completed in phases and is set to take eight to twelve months to complete.

“We are excited to begin this project,” said Kelly Sager, president and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “This renovation will help us elevate patient care and patient experience for those who come to us for their surgery. We have planned the project to be completed in phases so that patient-first care remains our top priority.”

During the renovation, surgeries will continue as normal at Holy Family Hospital. If you have a question about your upcoming surgery, please contact the hospital at (618) 664-1230.