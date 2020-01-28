KC Board Approves College’s Institutional Goals

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, January 27, 2020 for its regular monthly meeting.

Trustees approved the Institutional Goals and re-affirmed the College’s mission and core values as part of the College’s new strategic planning process. The goals provide the framework for KC’s three year strategic plan being developed. The four goals identified were developed through a collaborative process with all the key stakeholders of the College. The College’s current strategic plan is set to expire July First.

Goal 1: Provide a quality educational experience

1a. Quality Instructional Offerings

Goal Description: Kaskaskia College will provide high-quality instructional offerings for its student populations in the areas of Arts & Sciences, Career and Technical Education, Health Sciences, and Adult Education.

1b. Quality services and infrastructure to support student success

Goal Description: Kaskaskia College will facilitate student success by providing the services and infrastructure that meet the needs of a modern institution of higher education.

Goal 2. Effectively manage enrollment and resources

Goal description: Kaskaskia College will ensure the health and sustainability of the institution by maximizing enrollment and resources through data-informed processes.

Goal 3. Maximize regional integration

Goal description: Kaskaskia College will collaborate with regional employers, schools, and organizations.

Goal 4. Engage the community

Goal description: Kaskaskia College will be a center for intellectual, cultural, and social experiences for its district.

The Board also recognized the new relationship the College has forged with Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies (SAFE). The two organizations recently signed an agreement in which SAFE will provide counseling and other services should they be required.

In other action trustees approved the 2020-21 lab fees for the institution as well as approved a bid from Johnson Controls to install new upgrades for the College’s burglar and fire alarms and provide monitoring services for those alarms for a three-year period.

In personnel action the Board:

Approved hiring Nicolas Farley of Salem as the Director of Workforce Engagement and Career Services.

Approved hiring Stephen Durbin of Highland as the Instructor of Carpentry Occupations at the Centralia Correctional Center

Approved hiring Madison Reuss of Nashville as the Coordinator of the Nashville Education Center

The Kaskaskia College Allied Health Programs will be hosting an open house on Wednesday, February 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the College’s main campus. All of KC’s Allied Health programs will be on display providing tours and information to anyone interested in pursuing a career in the health field.

The Kaskaskia College Friends of the Fine Arts welcome Artrageous, an interactive art and music show, to the Jane Knight auditorium on Friday, February 28th. Tickets can be purchased at the KC Bookstore, by calling 618-545-3223 or online at www.kaskaskia.edu/kcffa.